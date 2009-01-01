Home | News | General | Nigerian man defends powerful birthday message to wife on social media

A Nigerian man belonging to the Muslim faith is currently the topic of discussion after he took to the Twitter platform to celebrate his beautiful wife on her birthday.

There is a general belief that most Nigerian men aren't romantic especially northern men who are predominantly Muslims. Well, this man is letting the world know he isn't like the rest.

He recently took to the Twitter platform to celebrate his beautiful wife on her birthday and his message to her has got everyone talking!

He wrote: Today I celebrate the woman who took me as a boy from my mother and made me a man. The mother of my child and yet the best decision I've taken as an adult. Happy Birthday to my Hajiya. I bend the knee my queen...yesterday, today and the day after forever!"

While a huge number of people praised him for breaking the stereotype, others felt he went overreaching with the message.

To people who had a problem with his message, he had this to say: "There nothing like "over doing the thing" when it comes celebrating your loved ones....especially for once in a year events. Over do and do do do! let those who have a problem with it climb mount Kufena and break a neck!"

Still on Nigerian husbands, politician, Femi Fani Kayode has taken to social media to celebrate his wife and their triplets on their birthday. Not only is his message beautiful but the birthday photos are also stunning!

The excited man took to his Instagram page to share photos of his wife and their adorable triplets all dressed in cute animal prints while his wife stunned in an Egyptian royal costume.

