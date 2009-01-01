Apostle Suleiman sex scandal: Daniella Okeke breaks silence

Lagos Cougars actress, Daniella Okeke isn’t one known for addressing scandals that trail her. However, the curvy glamorous actress has finally addressed the biggest controversy that has trailed her career yet.





The media-shy damsel has addressed the issue of her alleged romance with fiery preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleiman. Though Daniella initially didn’t want to address the allegations, but the social media pressure has made the actress to finally break her silence.





Last night, Daniella in a post she shared and then deleted on her Instagram page, gave Stephanie Otobo who accused her of dating Suleiman, 24 hours to come out and state the truth.





“You bitch, I don’t know who you are, but you came to call my name out of nowhere.All of a sudden you disappeared, afterwards you changed your name?No way you have to tell the world the truth Miss Otobo.I have kept quiet for too long. God will punish you wherever you are.I woke up on social media like every other person on that day. When you called my name on the internet, the way you called my name, better go and uncall it or else, the next 24 hours won’t be funny”.





As expected her outburst triggered floods of comments on social media.





A certain fan wrote:” Ms. Okeke you are not wise at all, why speak out now (2019) to talk about something that everybody has forgotten, is either you are trying to trend or you are stupid. If not for this headline, I have completely forgotten about this Otobo issue, do you think people don’t have shit to do, other than to think about shit that happened 2yrs ago. Grow up girl, grow up, maybe you woke up at the wrong side of the bed to remember this shit.gosh”.

