LASPOTECH security guard allegedly kills colleague, cuts off his hand
- 8 hours 18 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Lagos State Police Command spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, says the Command has arrested a Lagos State Polytechnic security guard who allegedly killed his colleague while they were both on night duty.
Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, told the newsmen, on May 24 at 7.00a.m, operatives of Shagamu Road Police Station, in collaboration with the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, arrested one Cletus Williams, a security guard with the institution, for allegedly killing his colleague, Okoro John, while they were on night duty.
“The suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right hand,” Elkana said.
“Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing.
“The knife used for the murder has been recovered and suspect will soon be charged to court for murder” he added.
(NAN)
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 40 of 40