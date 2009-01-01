Transition panel accuses Adamawa governor of leaving N115bn debt

The transition committee set up by the Adamawa State governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the outgoing All Progressive Congress administration of Governor Jibrilla Bindow of leaving behind a bankrupt state with huge debt liability of N115 bn.





Chairman of the transition committee, Ismaila Numan, stated this on Saturday while presenting the report of the committee to Fintiri, following the conclusion of its assignment ahead of May 29 handover date.





While presenting a summary of the findings of the transition committee in line with its terms of reference, Ismaila said the outgoing government led by Bindow neglected taxpayers and pursued parochial and self-serving interests.





It also lamented that from its inception, the administration of Bindow resorted to taking overdrafts to augment salary payments while internally generated revenues were collected but never applied judiciously in the interest of taxpayers in the state.





The committee recommended the declaration of a state of emergency in health and educational sector, adding that despite N257.5bn accruing to the state between January 2015 and March 2019, the Bindow adminstration failed to use the monies and allocations to address key basic services in health, education and portable water supply.





Ismaila noted that the outgoing administration failed the governance test in nearly every sphere of government as it plunged the state into bankruptcy by “failing to create businesses for the state and even resorted to the sale of state-owned assets in corporate organisations simply to service personal interest”.





But Fintiri, while receiving the report of the committee, said he was not under illusion about the magnitude of the task at hand since he was inheriting a ‘broke and hugely indebted’ state because his predecessors in the last four years threw caution and prudence to the wind.





He also stated that the outgoing administration would be probed, adding that his administration would not hesitate to step on toes.





He however exuded confidence that the job before him was well cut out, adding that he was equal to the task.

