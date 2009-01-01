Home | News | General | Missing lady Adewura, aged 26, reportedly found dead in Lagos canal

Adewura Latifat Bello, aged 26, who went missing on Wednesday, May 15, on her way home from work was reportedly found dead in a Lagos canal.

During the time she went missing, there were concerted efforts by the twitter community to make sure she was found as people kept calling for information about her whereabouts.

The news of her reported death broke on the micro messaging site on Sunday, May 26, as people expressed sadness over her demise.

A twitter user with the name pathfinder put the blame on the negligence of he authorities who ought to have been proactive in the search for her.

Another twitter user lamented the fact that some people scammed the parents of the deceased lady by giving them a wrong address of where she was held hostage after collecting money.

Many twitter users could not contain the grief when they learnt of Adewura's death, as they tried expressing how sad they are.

Some tried to explain the unfortunate circumstances by saying only God knows everything as they wished her family strength.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady called on members of the online community to join her in the search for her sister who closed from work on Wednesday, May 15, but never made it back home.

In a post shared on twitter, it was disclosed that the lady, who was declared missing, last communicated with a family member after she closed from work and was headed to her house.

She made the call to the relative around 7pm and gave off her current location at the time as Cement Bus Stop.

"My sister was last spoken to at 7 pm Wednesday night on her way back from work. She told her sister she was at cement bus stop heading home. Twitter please help @Gidi_Traffic please help retweet." the post read.

