- N'Golo Kante could miss Chelsea's Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku

- The France international has reportedly picked an injury while training with the Blues

- But Chelsea are yet to make a comment on this latest development about Kante

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has reportedly suffered an injury in training and he could miss his side's 2018/19 Europa League final against Premier League rivals Arsenal.

N'Golo Kante who won the 2018 World Cup had only just recovered from injury when this latest setback reportedly occurred according to UK Sun.

This latest development is now expected to be a big blow for Chelsea who are looking forward to lift a title this year under Maurizio Sarri.

Already, Callum Hudson-Odoi is out while fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek ruptured his Achilles in a friendly in the US two weeks ago.

But the clash in Azerbaijan could be Sarri's last game as boss of the Stamford Bridge landlords and he will be desperate to have Kante involved.

Kante was superb for Chelsea at the just concluded Premier League season helping the club to finish among the top four teams.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Telamsile Dlamini who is a Chelsea fan was in joyous mood on Thursday evening, February 28, when she was given the chance to meet favorite player N'Golo Kante after training.

Chelsea invited some supporters to witness their training on Thursday in which Dlamini was among the fans called by the Blues.

And when she met France international N'Golo Kante, she was unable to control her emotion as Dlamini broke down into tears of joy.

