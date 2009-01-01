Home | News | General | Students run for safety as SS2 pupils allegedly bring tear gas, guns to fight SS3 in Port Harcourt school (video)

A disturbing video has emerged online showing an unidentified government school in Port Harourt where students are seen jumping from a first storey classroom building as teargas fume allegedly brought by SS2 students sent the entire student population scampering for safety.

In the video background, some kept screaming blood of Jesus begging the students loudly not to jump as caution was disregarded.

Teachers were also seen running for their lives as no one want to be caught in the reported fight between both classes.

As at the time of writing this, there has been no official claim confirming the incident in the state capital of Rivers state.

Comments, however, said that the video is a reflection of how the society as failed young ones in the country.

In the video, the students who escaped from the violence were seen breathing a sign of relief as they all hurried home in their large numbers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, stated that the politicisation of security is responsible for the insecurity across the country.

While speaking during a courtesy visit by the Charge D’Affairs, embassy of Netherlands at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, May 8, Governor Wike said when security issues involve opposition states, the authorities play politics.

It was also gathered that the governor said if there is security challenges in any state controlled by the opposition, politics is usually introduced.

"The problem we have is the politicisation of security. As an opposition state, once we have security challenges, politics is introduced," he said.

He urged the government of Netherlands to give Rivers state the support to tackle insecurity in the state.

Wike blamed multinational companies for encouraging insecurity by patronising cultists for surveillance jobs.

