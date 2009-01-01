Home | News | General | NiMet predicts cloudy weather, thundery activities for Monday, May 27

- NiMet has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country

- The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru

- According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Monday, May 27.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 20 to 25 degrees celsius.

READ ALSO: SS2 students bring gun, tear gas to school to fight SS3 seniors in Rivers (video)

It also predicted thunderstorms over Lokoja, Kaduna, Abuja, Jos, Mambilla Plateau and Markurdi later in the day.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Port-Harcourt and Northern Adamawa axis in the afternoon and evening period.

It further predicted that the northern region is expected to experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 41 and 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket in the morning.

“Thunderstorms are probable in the afternoon and evening period over most places with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 25 degrees celsius.

“There are consistent moisture influxes into the country making the Northern and Central states to be in partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with probability of thunderstorms over some states in the region.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

“Cloudy and thunderstorms conditions are probable over the southern states in the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicted.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Nigeria Latest News: Federal High Court Grants Fayose Bail | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...