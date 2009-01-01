Home | News | General | Don’t jail looters in your second term, kill them - Ex-Lagos deputy governor tells Buhari

A former deputy-governor of Lagos state who served in the administration of Sir Michael Otedola, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has called for death sentence for looters in Nigeria.

According to her, any jailed looter will be released by the next administration.She said she believed that if people found to be corrupt after thorough investigations are made to face the firing squad or are hanged, it would serve as a deterrent, Vanguard reports.

"We need to start making examples," she said.

However, she called for thorough investigations and a fair trial. "It should not be a case of vendetta or persecution. Due process must be followed. "

"If you are stealing money that is meant to buy drug and put vital equipments in place in hospital, through your selfish and unpatriotic action, you are killing people or you are diverting money meant for road construction into your personal account, you are also killing people because the bad roads you fail to fix will cause accidents which will result in the death of people. It is high time we let Nigerians realize that corruption is evil, and that it doesn’t pay. We have to start from somewhere.

Going further, she said she is not one of the people who are against death penalty for corruption, "but there must be thorough investigations and trial. It must be established that the man that is being sentenced to death for corruption has, through his action of being corrupt, caused the death of people. It should not be a case of somebody being sentenced to death, later investigations revealed that he was wrongfully convicted and, meanwhile, the man has been executed, it should not be like that."

"Nigerians don’t want to die, they love life. The moment you introduce death sentence for corruption, everybody will sit up. But then, you will still want people who want to dare it, but when they dare it, they should go for it. We need death sentence to serve as a deterrent in the fight against corruption," she added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), called on Nigerian parents to see themselves as change agents who can help the nation overcome the varied challenges that corruption has placed in its path to development.

