NEDC boss weeps over horrible conditions of IDPs living in shanties in Borno

Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), the chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was in tears as he saw the shanties in Internally Displaced People (IDP)’s camps in Maiduguri.

The chairman of NEDC also witnessed the horrible conditions people lived in under very hot sun as he led other members of the commission on an assessment tour, Leadership reports.

During the tour, the IDPs also lamented about how they had to live in hunger and frustration in the camp.

The first chairman of the commission, Professor Babagana Umaru Zulum, said their visit around the camps is the beginning of a new rebuilding targeted at restoring the communities back to its original state.

“We have to find lasting solution, both temporary, middle and long term. We have to find neans of putting all these unfortunate boys and girls running helplessly hungry in a kind of jobs to do , enroll others to school.

“With the state government already doing very good thing trying to get as many of them to schools to get them occupied, we need the support and coorporation of everyone. We shall seek the support of international community so that they can also support in the rebuilding process, and at the end we hope to a achieve peace and stability in the Northeast,” he said.

