Blogger Okoro Blessing finally owns up in leaked voice notes, says she will build a replica of the building soon

After numerous back and forth, Instagram blogger Blessing Okoro has finally admitted she lied about the new house she posted online, claiming she built it.

According to leaked Whatsapp voice notes published by Instablog, the blogger was heard telling her friend that she truly sought permission of the security guard at the house to allow her take photos she posted on Instagram. She also admitted that she has spoken to the owner of the house billionaire Onye Eze just to calm him down.

The blogger went ahead to say that she is now planning to wait for some time for the whole issue to go down and then build a replica of the house so as to post online to convince people.

Blogger Blessing Okoro and the house she claimed

The billionaire had planned to release his own approved building plan.

To further corroborate the story, Eze who was said to be in China is now in the country, and he took a quick trip to his property on Sunday, May 26. See the videos and listen to the voicenotes below as posted by Instablog9ja:

'...Just as I was saying, I am going to build a replica of that building, exactly the same thing.When I took that picture, they had not finished building the house...', the blogger was heard saying in one of the voice notes.

Legit.ng had earlier published that Instagram blogger and relationship expert is the proud owner of a seven-room duplex. Blessing Okoro revealed this news on her 30th birthday while sharing photos of the property on social media. However, a China-based Nigerian man called the young lady out, asking why she is claiming his house.

