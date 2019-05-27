Home | News | General | VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers
VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers
- 1 hour ago
- 2
- 0
Popular relationship blogger, Okoro Blessing shared a picture of herself in front of ‘hee newly built home.’
She revealed that it’s her house and she had been building it for 8 years after her husband left her.
However, few days later, it was revealed that the house belonged to a man called Onye Eze. The man shared pictures and videos made in the house before and after the completion.
Blessing Okoro refused to make a statement except that she was coming with her proof too.
In a new video, Blessing was seen arrested by a man who is supposedly the real owner of the house.
However, people are not yet sure if it’s a publicity stunt as she was arrested in the same house making people wonder how she got access into the house again.
See the video below;
