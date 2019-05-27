VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers

Popular relationship blogger, Okoro Blessing shared a picture of herself in front of ‘hee newly built home.’





She revealed that it’s her house and she had been building it for 8 years after her husband left her.





However, few days later, it was revealed that the house belonged to a man called Onye Eze. The man shared pictures and videos made in the house before and after the completion.





Blessing Okoro refused to make a statement except that she was coming with her proof too.





In a new video, Blessing was seen arrested by a man who is supposedly the real owner of the house.





However, people are not yet sure if it’s a publicity stunt as she was arrested in the same house making people wonder how she got access into the house again.

See the video below;







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ije-Luv (@ijeomadaisy) on May 27, 2019 at 7:38am PDT









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ije-Luv (@ijeomadaisy) on May 27, 2019 at 7:40am PDT













KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW