VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
  • 0
Popular relationship blogger, Okoro Blessing shared a picture of herself in front of ‘hee newly built home.’

She revealed that it’s her house and she had been building it for 8 years after her husband left her.

However, few days later, it was revealed that the house belonged to a man called Onye Eze. The man shared pictures and videos made in the house before and after the completion.

Blessing Okoro refused to make a statement except that she was coming with her proof too.


In a new video, Blessing was seen arrested by a man who is supposedly the real owner of the house.

However, people are not yet sure if it’s a publicity stunt as she was arrested in the same house making people wonder how she got access into the house again.

See the video below;



