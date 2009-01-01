Home | News | General | BREAKING: U-20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles lose to USA
VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers
No part of Nigeria will be neglected under my govt – Buhari

BREAKING: U-20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles lose to USA



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Under-20 team of the United States of America beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, 2-0 at the ongoing World Cup in Poland.

Details to follow….

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 37 of 37