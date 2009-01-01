No part of Nigeria will be neglected under my govt – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reassured that no part of the country would suffer neglect under his administration.





He gave the assurance during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of flood and erosion control project around Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra State.





Represented by the Minister for State Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, Buhari said the project was one of the 13 ecological intervention projects approved by his government for the fourth quarter awarded last year.





He said the project was expected to check flooding, gully erosion menace and enhance the living standard of the people in Onitsha South local government and its environs.





He said, “The approval of this project is a testimony to my administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.





“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the execution of projects across the country also demonstrate





sincerity of purpose of my administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.”





Regretting that gully erosion and flooding had been an age long problem in the area, Buhari expressed optimism that the intervention would bring a huge relief to the residents.





Earlier, Permanent secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said the project was expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the community to take over its ownership to ensure maintenance and sustainability.





“The project was initiated through requests for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office by member representing Onitsha South Federal constituency, Bar. Lynda Ikpeazu to arrest the continuous erosion menace and improve the access road,” he said.





Lawal, represented by Engr. Udochi Nwachukwu, urged the community to ensure the resources committed to the project were not allowed to waste.





On her part, Bar. Ikpeazu, who attracted the project, praised the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office for coming to the rescue of her people, who she said had suffered untold hardship over the years occasioned by the deplorable condition of the road.





She appealed for the provision of dust bins in the area, just as she called for proper disposal of refuse to avoid blockage of the drainages as well as ensure the durability of the roads.

