Charly Boy to FG: Planned Fulani radio station is a truckload of ‘wahala’ coming

Nigerian musician and activist, Charly Boy has said that the Federal Government’s decision to establish a Fulani radio station is going to lead to trouble.





The veteran singer and self-acclaimed ‘Area Fada’ made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, May 27, 2019.





According to him, all past presidents who were from different regions of the country didn’t establish and radio station from their part of the country, but it is suspicious that President Buhari has decided to set up one from his Fulani speaking region.





“OBJ was President for 8 years him no set up Oduduwa radio. GEJ was President for 5 years, there was no Niger Delta radio… Buhari President, under 4 years has opened Fulani radio… Where do you think all of this is heading to. My people, these people don enter our 18. Let’s all adjust ourselves. I smell a truckload of wahala coming,” he wrote.





Recall that a week ago, the Federal Government reportedly acquired an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence to reach and educate herdsmen across the country. This has however been received with diverse reactions from Nigerians.

