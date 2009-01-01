Alvaro Morata determined to extend Atletico stay
- 8 hours 22 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Spain striker Alvaro Morata says he wants to remain at Atletico Madrid until the end of his career and has no plans to return to Chelsea, who he left in January to join the Spanish side on an 18-month loan deal.
“I am very clear that I want to stay here. Leaving here has not crossed my mind.
“I hope it gets resolved as soon as possible, I’m happy here and I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Morata said.
“As long as the club wants me and the fans are happy I want to be here. I’ve found happiness here. I’m where I want to be.”
Morata has rediscovered his form at Atletico after a poor spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in 13 La Liga starts, but Chelsea have the option to recall Morata from his loan spell.
“If it was up to me it would have been sorted a long time ago, that’s what I want,” Morata added. “I’d have liked to have signed my contract with Atletico already. I did everything to come here and I’ll do everything to stay.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 37 of 37