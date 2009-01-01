Home | News | General | Buhari meets South South Monarchs in Aso Rock
Buhari meets South South Monarchs in Aso Rock



  • 9 hours 59 minutes ago
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the South-South Monarchs Forum.

The meeting started at 11.37am at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was still in progress at the time of filing this report.


Details shortly…

