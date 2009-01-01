Home | News | General | Chelsea’s Kante a doubt for Europa League final – reports
Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway
LIVE UPDATES: Buhari addresses Nigerians in special interview ahead of swearing in

Chelsea’s Kante a doubt for Europa League final – reports



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is a doubt for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku after sustaining a knee injury in training over the weekend, according to British media reports.

The France international missed Chelsea’s previous two games with a hamstring injury but returned to training last week.

Chelsea manager Sarri was confident he would be fit for the club’s season-ending showpiece in the Azerbaijan capital.

It was reported that Kante had twisted his knee during a training session on Saturday and was not likely to recover in time for the final.


The 28-year-old’s absence is a blow for Sarri, who is already without the services of defender Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi due to injuries.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 37 of 37