Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: Buhari addresses Nigerians in special interview ahead of swearing in

22:07 PM 4403 views by Tunde Ososanya

President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing the people of Nigeria in a special interview on Monday, May 27 ahead of the president's inauguration on Wednesday, May 29. Legit.ng will bring you updates on the special interview. The presidency, through its official Twitter handle on Monday, May 27, said the special interview would be aired on NTA network service at 10pm.

We have achieved some success - Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has recorded some achievements. The president says: "We recovered a number of fixed assets. Under this system, you cannot be in a hurry." President Buhari also says he has to go through due process before prosecution. He says the prosecution is taking too long.

I appreciate Nigerians' efforts - Buhari The president says he appreciates whatever efforts Nigerians have been making. Buhari says: "I feel that Nigerians really understand me."

I was confident of winning the 2019 elections because Nigerians understand me The president says he was confident of winning the 2019 general elections because he is understood by Nigerians. READ ALSO: Jonathan advocates for electronic voting in Nigeria President Buhari says he has addressed his cabinet members and said good-bye to them, adding that he has not discussed his new cabinet with anybody.

In terms of patriotism, I rate the National Assembly very very low - Buhari The president says he rates the National Assembly "very very low" in terms of patriotism.

The community leadership and the police have failed the country On the issue of security, President Buhari says the community leadership and the police have failed the country.

I will continue to do my best to fight insecurity - Buhari The president says he will continue to do his best to fight insecurity

Buhari speaks on his minister and alleged corruption Anyone who has not gotten any evidence on any minister will have to trust me

I will try to make the police and the judiciary more efficient - Buhari President Buhari says he will try to make the police and the judiciary more efficient. He says he expects the police to achieve absolute community security. The president also says Nigerians should expose criminals in their neighborhood, so the country can easily attract foreign investors.

What government should do - Buhari President Buhari says what the government should do is to provide security, employ people to produce goods and services.

Buhari speaks on "Baba go slow" label by Nigerians Those that call me "Baba go slow" will know whether I am slow.

I will persuade the police and judiciary to be hard on criminals - Buhari The president promises to persuade the police and the judiciary to be hard on criminals

Buhari appreciates Nigerians for their show of love and respect For someone who has been in the field for 20 years, I appreciate Nigerians for showing love and respect for me - Buhari says

Who is Buhari before God? - Buhari asks President Buhari also reacts to the video of him that emerged during the lesser hajj in which he was seen running. He says he was only fulfilling the hajj rites. Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari assured that no part of the country would suffer neglect under his administration, saying his government would be fair to all. The president, who gave the assurance during the inauguration and handing over ceremony of flood and erosion control project at Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra state. President Buhari was represented by the minister of state for education, Professor Anthony Anwuka. PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app The project, which is expected to check flooding, gully erosion menace and enhance the living standard of the people in Onitsha South local government and its environs, is one of the 13 ecological intervention projects approved by the federal government in 2018. NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | Legit TV [embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...