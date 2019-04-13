Home | News | General | Weeks after sister Sola delivers child Bidemi Kosoko gives birth to first child

Welcoming a child into the world is a very joyful feeling for couples and their well-wishers. This is understandable seeing as giving birth is not an easy feat.

Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko, has welcomed a child into the world. Friends and well-wishers of the Yoruba film star took to social media to share the good news.

Bidemi and her partner welcomed their first child, a baby boy, to the joy of fans and the new born is no doubt a great addition to the Kosoko family.

Recall that Bidemi's older sister, Sola Kosoko, also gave birth to her second child five years after her first daughter on April 13, 2019.

The actresses who happen to be the daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko have no doubt made him a grandfather of many.

Congratulations to the new mom.

