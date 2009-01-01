Home | News | General | JUST IN: Buhari's 2nd term will create 20m jobs for Nigerians - FG

- There seem to be bright prospects for Nigerians as President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to begin his second term in office

- The federal government has said that it will create not less than 20 million jobs during President Buhari's second term

- This was made known by the minister of industry, trade and investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, in Abuja on Monday, May 27

In the bid to deal with the menace of unemployment, the federal government has said that it will create not less than 20 million jobs during President Muhammadu Buhari's second term.

This was revealed by Okechukwu Enelamah, the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in Abuja on Monday. May 27, during a function on job creation organised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Represented by Sunday Edet Akpan, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Enelamah said that the jobs will be in sectors like agriculture, construction, transport and services, adding that the federal government has directed the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to do this.

The minister said: “In order to sustain and build on the successes recorded in this regard in the first tenure of Mr. President, we are articulating and strategising with a renewed impetus towards combating the twin evils of unemployment and insecurity.”

The ITF's director-general, Joseph Ari, said the the agency has equipped over 450,000 Nigerians with skills and empowered all the beneficiaries with start-up kits.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Ari said: “Over 80 percent of these numbers today are earning sustainable livelihoods either in the paid employment or are successful entrepreneurs who are even employing others. The stories are similar in a number of agencies with mandates to empower Nigerians with skills for employability and growth.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that women aspirants forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had begun 21 days fasting and prayer to help usher in President Buhari for a second term in office.

The national leader of the forum, Adedoyin Eshanumi told journalists in Abuja on Sunday, May 26, that the fasting and prayer was to facilitate the removal of any obstacle that could hinder the president’s second term inauguration on May 29 in Abuja.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Should a woman marry a man without a job? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...