Buhari assures Nigerians of being fair to every part of the country

- President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration will be fair to every party of the country

- The president gave the assurance during the inauguration and handing over ceremony of flood and erosion control project at Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra state

- Buhari says the execution of projects across the country demonstrates sincerity of purpose of his administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that no part of the country would suffer neglect under his administration, saying his government would be fair to all.

The president, who gave the assurance during the inauguration and handing over ceremony of flood and erosion control project at Ochanja market, Onitsha, Anambra state, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari was represented by the minister of state for education, Professor Anthony Anwuka.

The project, which is expected to check flooding, gully erosion menace and enhance the living standard of the people in Onitsha South local government and its environs, is one of the 13 ecological intervention projects approved by the federal government in 2018.

Buhari said: “The approval of this project is a testimony to my administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the execution of projects across the country also demonstrate sincerity of purpose of my administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said: “The project was initiated through requests for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office by member representing Onitsha South Federal constituency, Bar. Lynda Ikpeazu to arrest the continuous erosion menace and improve the access road."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Tuesday, May 7, said he would not let Nigerians down in providing effective and result-oriented leadership that safeguards and ensures a better life for citizens.

He assured that he was conscious of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders.

Speaking after attending the daily Tafsir (Quranic interpretations) marking the month of Ramadan fast at the State House Mosque, President Buhari said the reality of his office weighs heavily on his mind at all times, and he would keep working to deliver an improved life to Nigerians.

