Those calling me ‘Baba Go Slow’ will be shocked in my second term - Buhari boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari says those who describe him as ‘baba go slow’ during his first administration will be in for a shock during his second term.
Buhari said this during a media chat which was aired on Nigerian Television Authority.
He said he would ensure police and judicial reform in his second term in office.
When asked if he will be more ruthless in his second term, he said, “Those who call me ‘baba go slow’ will see whether I am slow or fast.”
When asked to explain further, he said, “It means I will persuade the police and the judiciary to be hard and where I uncover that they are not hard, I will find out who is responsible for the slowness in terms of command from the DPO upwards.
“The IG cannot do it alone; he needs to depend on commissioners who in turn depend on DPOs.”
