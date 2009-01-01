Kemi Olunloyo shouldn’t use any platform to defame my name- Ruggedman

Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has declared that rapper, Ruggedman was instrumental to the arrest of another artiste, Naira Marley, on allegations of fraud.





According to Ruggedman, his lawyers have written to Olunloyo, asking her to “retract, cease and desist from further defamation of the character of Ruggedman.”





She was cautioned to take down the posts she had already made on social media against Ruggedman.





In a recent interview, the ‘Ehen’ rapper said: “The next step has been clearly stated in my lawyers’ letter to her. They will act accordingly if she fails to stop.





“I wouldn’t know her state of mind or her motives. My interest is her not using her platform or any platform to defame my name and spread false information that could incite people into actions that threaten my peace and safety. That is against the law. I didn’t speak against Naira Marley. I only cautioned a young artiste from saying what I knew would not go down well with the authorities. It is who I am and I will always be me. I stand for what’s right, whether for myself or another person,” he said.

