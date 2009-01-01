Home | News | General | Ned Nwoko proves that men with six packs are not as attractive as men who earn six figures - Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author Reno Omokri has once again treated his fans and followers to his daily dose of inspirational messages and this time around, he draws inspiration from a billionaire in the country.

In a post shared on micro blogging platform, Twitter, Omokri while taking on the topic of self-development and success, made a reference to Ned Nwoko, who is married to Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels.

According to him, despite lacking in the muscular toned body appearance that some females may fall in love with, Nwoko proved that men with six packs are not as attractive as men who earn six figures.

He therefore charged young men to be more invested in their personal self-development and chase after success, as opposed to chasing after women.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels’ mum dances excitedly as her daughter gets initiated into womanhood (video)

Omokri concluded by expressing that once success is achieved, every other thing except salvation will chase after a man.

"Ned Nwoko proves that men with six packs are not as attractive as men who earn six figures. Thus, be so involved in self-development, that you don’t have time to chase women. Chase success. Catch it and everything except salvation, will chase you." he said.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Some of his followers who were inspired by his words of wisdom were spotted in the comment section appreciating him for blessing them. See tweets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier gathered that some Nollywood stars joined Regina Daniels and her husband Nwoko, in witnessing her induction ritual into womanhood in Delta. Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ikedieze among others were some of the stars spotted at the ceremony.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Can you marry an older lady or a younger man? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...