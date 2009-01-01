Home | News | General | Alleged $40m fraud: EFCC blows hot, vows to challenge acquittal of Jonathan's cousin

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it will be challenging the acquittal of Robert Azibaola by the Federal High Court in Abuja, of $40 million laundering charges filed it filed against him

- Azibaola, who is ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's cousin was discharged and acquitted by the court on Monday, May 27

- The court held that the prosecution did not provide convincing evidence to establish Azibaola's guilt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to challenge the acquittal of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's cousin, Robert Azibaola, by the Federal High Court in Abuja, of the $40 million laundering charges filed against him.

The anti-graft agency, which described the acquittal of the ex-president's cousin as unfortunate, said it would study the judgement thoroughly and take necessary steps to appeal the court’s judgement.

READ ALSO: 2018 budget: Its delay should feature in the Guinness Book of Records - Garba Shehu

The Cable reports that Azibaola, his wife identified as Stella and their company, One Plus Holdings Nigeria Limited, were charged for alleged diversion of $40 million meant for the supply of tactical communication kits for special forces.

Legit.ng gathers that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had ruled that there was no credible evidence that Azibaola was guilty of the money laundering allegation against him.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said: “The EFCC expresses concern that despite the weight of evidence brought before the court and witnesses presented, Justice Dimgba held that, the prosecution must show directly how the defendant took possession of funds and knew that it forms part of proceeds of corruption.

“Invariably, the Commission’s legal team will be studying the judgement thoroughly and will be taking necessary actions to appeal it as we hope that the appellate court shall view the merit of the prosecution and do justice to the case.”

Legit.ng previously reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, was discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court, Abuja, of $40 million laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, on Monday, May 27, ruled that no credible evidence was adduced to establish the offence of money laundering against Azibaola.

Dimgba explained that the prosecutor should have produced former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, as a witness.

Dasuki is in the custody of the State Security Service.

He said: “That the prosecutor failed to provide witness from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“That the EFCC and the prosecutor cried more than the bereaved. That the prosecutor has not been able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the 2-count charge against the defendant. The defendant is hereby discharged and acquainted and not guilty.”

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...