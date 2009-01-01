Home | News | General | APC appoints 5-man panel to review anti-party activities in states

- A 5-member committee has been set up by APC to review the numerous petitions on anti-party activities of some members from the states

- Otunba Niyi Adebayo has been appointed as the chairman of the five-member committee

- Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, party national publicity secretary, said the committee has one week to submit its report to the NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a five-member committee to review petitions on anti-party activities against members in some states of the federation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC national publicity secretary made this known in a statement on Monday, May 27, in Abuja.

This, he said, followed several petitions received by the NWC from members, alleging various forms of anti-party activities, including working against the party or its candidates at the just concluded 2019 general elections.

According to the APC spokesman, the party’s deputy national chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo is the chairman of the five-member committee.

Issa-Onilu said: “Other members are national vice chairman (South West), Bankole Oluwajana; national legal adviser, Babatunde Ogala; national treasurer, Adamu Fanda and national disabled leader, Misbau Lawal Didi.” He added that the committee has one week to submit its report to the NWC.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Ibekunle Amosun of Ogun States are among some of the party’s big wigs that had been accused of alleged anti-party activities ahead of the general elections.

Also suspended, was the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru, and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu among others. They were all suspended from the party in March 2019 by the NWC.

Recall Legit.ng reported the ruling APC appointed a new acting national publicity secretary for the party. Victor Giadom, a former executive Chairman of Gokana local government area also served as commissioner for works in the Rotimi Amaechi administration in Rivers state from 2011 to 2015.

Giadom also served as the director general of the Greater Together Governorship Campaign Organisation of APC in 2015 and a running mate to Tonye Cole in the 2019 governorship election for APC.

