- Gennaro Gattuso has agreed to step down as AC Milan manager after just two years in charge

- The 41-year-old was said to have met with the club's CEO to reach this conclusion

- Gattuso's armies failed to qualify for Champions League next season after ending their Serie A campaign 5th on the table

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has agreed to part ways with the Italian League giants following a disappointing season in all competitions.

The 41-year-old was released by the club having failed to seal Champions League spot for the Rossoneri at the end of the recently concluded campaign.

Milan finished fifth on the Serie A table with 68 points - one points behind Inter Milan, and this means that they will settle for the Europa League next term.

Gattuso's men beat SPAL 3-2 in their last match for the 2018-19 season, yet failed to seal top four finish after Inter also claimed a 2-1 win over Empoli to narrowly make the cut.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato however report that Gattuso met with the club's CEO Ivan Gazidis on Monday, May 28, during which the decision was made.

Despite Gattuso's men winning SPAL 2-3, and going four games unbeaten towards the season finale, it just was not enough to put them ahead of Inter as they finished one point adrift at fifth.

Gazidis is already shopping for a new manager and has his eyes set on Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo.

Reports coming in from Milan indicate Samp president Massimo Ferrero is considering hiring Gattuso in a move that could witness managers switch clubs.

Gattuso, under contract until 2021, exits San Siro after a season and a half at the head of Rossoneri.

The Milan manager was one of Rossoneri most prolific players in his heydays and it was undoubtedly a painful decision to make after shedding blood, sweat and tears for the Serie A club.

