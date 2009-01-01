Home | News | General | Few hours to inauguration, HDP drags Buhari to Supreme Court

A few hours to the May 29 inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari an the president of Nigeria, a political party Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The party in its appeal prayed the apex court to stop the May 29 inauguration of President Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that HDP filed an interlocutory appeal asking the court to set aside the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed its application before it.

The opposition party, alongside its candidate, Ambrose Owuru, challenged the February 23 election which saw the emergence of Buhari as president of Nigeria.

HDP in its prayer urged the court to restrain the president-elect from presenting himself for swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, May 29, pending the final determination of petitions challenging the validity of his election.

The party also sought a court ordering directing the Senate President or the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to take over power pending the time all issues arising from the last election would be fully resolved.

“The court is under an unwavering duty to obey and apply the expressed constitutional prohibitive and injunctive provision of section 1(2) of the 1999 constitutional to safeguard and uphold the sanctity of the constitution above any individual; or group interest under any guise,” HDP said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the application to stop the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term in office was been dismissed by the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

The application was initiated by the HDP and its candidate was heard by a three-man panel presided by Justice J.S. Ikyegh.

The panel ruled that he application was “unmeritorious”.

