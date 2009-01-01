Home | News | General | Celebrities join Cossy Ojiakor to mourn mom's death

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor recently lost her mother. The screen diva who was grieving for this painful loss shared photos of her late mom and eulogized her on Instagram. Many celebrities have also joined the actress to mourn her beloved mom.

The actress whose mom passed away a while ago announced her passing away on her Instagram page. She shared photos of her mom who appeared to have lived abroad with her hubby who is also dead.

Then, she also wrote a touching caption which expressed how she felt about the loss of her mom. She said: "Mum. What God has joined together not even death could put asunder. Dad & Mum finally together. it is well. RIP."

Many celebrities have extended their condolences to Cossy. Actresses like Tonto Dikeh and Angela Okorie wished her well and showed her lots of love through their comments.

See Cossy's post below:

Read the reactions of other celebrities below:

tontolet: "Big hugs honey, May her soul rest in perfect peace."

ricoswavey_official: "My condolences attached."

uchennannanna: "Be strong dear. They are in better place. Keep resting in the Lord Mum."

realangelaokorie: "Am so sorry for your loss."

bensonokonkwo: "Awee Rip mum."

Recently, Cossy fought dirty on social media. She exposed a colleague of hers named Halima Abubakar and called her a snake.

