- Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, has dropped huge transfer hint over Eden Hazard’s future

- The Belgian playmaker has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu

- Perez admitted he has been trying to sign Hazard in the past

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, believes Chelsea star Eden Hazard will be moving to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos have been repeatedly linked with a switch for the Belgian playmaker, who has 12 months left on his Chelsea contract, and Real Madrid chiefs appear to be closing in on a £100m deal to see him leave Stamford Bridge.

However, Zinedine Zidane has refused speaking on issues concerning another club’s player, but Perez remains upbeat sealing a deal for Hazard.

Speaking on the latest about Real Madrid’s interest winger on Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Perez confirmed: “We have been trying to make Hazard a Real Madrid player for several years.

“We are working on a project to make people dream again, where we recover our hunger and ambition. I have already lived through this stage before.

“I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let’s make a good team this year.

“I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He’s one of the great footballers.

“Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier."

Interestingly, the 2018-19 season remains Hazard’s best ever campaign for Chelsea, netting 16 times along with 15 assists in the Premier League.

The Belgium international may make his final bow for Chelsea in the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday night.

