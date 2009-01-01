Home | News | General | Those facing corruption will come after me in 2023, please keep my filled form safe - Buhari tells CCB

- President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 27, charged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to keep his filled asset declaration form safe

- The president told the CCB that those are presently facing corruption charges may use to it come after him after his second term

- Buhari also appreciated the bureau for bringing his forms early enough before his tenure officially begins

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 27, asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to keep his asset declaration forms safe from those who are presently facing corruption charges.

The president said they could come after him when he leaves office at the expiration of his term, Vanguard reports.

President Buhari said this when he and vice, Yemi Osinbajo, received new asset declaration forms from the bureau’s chairman, Professor Mohammed Isa at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He said: “I am very pleased that you are here, I assure you I will quickly fill this form and dispatched it back to you so that at the end of 2023, I believe there are a lot of people that will like to take it back on me.

“So please, make sure you keep it safely because there are people who believed they shouldn’t be questioned which they are being questioned and some of them are already in trouble.

“I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So I hope you will keep it.”

Buhari also said that he has never met the CCB team before, and added that he is very happy to meet them.

He said that he is very grateful to the team members for bring his asset declaration form on time for him to sign before he begins his second term in office.

“I have never met you before. I thank you for accepting to be in this very important institution and I thank you very much for serving me my forms which I must fill constitutionally before my second term of office.

“I think we cannot over emphasize the importance of your office because Nigerians are notorious for cutting shortcut in serving and account public responsibilities and we are trying to impress our nation and the world that this administration is based on accountability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari on Monday, May 27, received the asset declaration form from the chairman of the CCB.

The document was presented to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, in preparation for the inauguration of his second term which has been fixed for Wednesday, May 29

