Trouble for Neymar as he loses Brazil captain armband to his 'best friend'

- Neymar of PSG will not be Brazil's captain for the 2019 Copa America tournament

- Dani Alves has been appointed the leader and will wear the country's armband for the championship

- Coach Tite confirmed Neymar's indiscipline among other things forced him to take such action

Brazil have confirmed that Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr will not be their captain for the 2019 Copa America championship on home soil this summer.

The Selecao coach Tite was said to have given the 27-year-old the news last weekend having failed to show live up to his billings during that period.

His decision was also based on some level of indiscipline shown by the attacker in recent times as reported by BBC Sport.

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves will now lead the five time World Cup winners when they host the rest of the south Americans for the tournament which kicks off on June 14.

The 36-year-old will wear the team's arm band when they battle Qatar and Honduras in friendly games before the tourney.

Meanwhile, he was the captain of his side when they thrashed 2014 World Cup winners Germany 1-0 in March 2018.

Neymar was earlier handed a three match ban by French football authorities after hitting a fan following PSG's defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France final.

While reports from the French team camp claims he had altercations with some PSG teammates towards the end of this campaign.

The Copa America takes place in Brazil from June 14 to July 7, with the hosts taking on Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG star Neymar punched a Rennes fan after his side suffered defeat in the French Cup final last month.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's men were two goals up in the first half but failed to hold on to the lead as the opponent won the match on penalties.

Meanwhile, the Brazil star was said to have attacked the supporter who appeared to have offered him advice while going to receive runners up medal.

