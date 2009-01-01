Cossy Ojiakor loses mum

Nigerian actress, Cossy Ojiakor is not in a happy state of mind at the moment. The busty actress is presently mourning following the demise of her mother.





The actress took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, where she shared a photo of her late mum and captioned it with a quote where she announced her demise.





“Mum….. what God has joined together not even death could put asunder. Mum and Dad finally together. RIP,” she wrote.





Recall that back in 2018, Cossy Ojiakor laid her father to rest, giving him a befitting burial. Photos from the burial were released on Instagram by Uche Elendu who is also a colleague to Cossy Ojiakor.





Cossy Ojiakor announced the passing away of her father Chief Ojiakor (aka Ukwa achi n’aka) in January 2018

