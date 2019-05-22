EFCC bursts ‘yahoo yahoo’ training school in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested Frank Chinedu, proprietor of a yahoo yahoo training school in Lagos.
Chinedu, 22, was arrested alongside eight students of the unnamed training centre located at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, while receiving lectures in internet fraud activities.
The students are: Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.
The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested undercover on May 22, 2019, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their involvement in alleged criminal activities.
Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Willd one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN.
According to the EFCC, the suspects will soon be charged to court.
