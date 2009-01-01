BREAKING: Several feared trapped as building collapses in Lagos
- 3 hours 42 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Several people have been feared trapped following a building collapse in Agarawu street, Lagos state on Tuesday.
According to reports, a four-year-old child has died in the incident.
Details soon…
