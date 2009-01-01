Home | News | General | BREAKING: Several feared trapped as building collapses in Lagos
EFCC bursts ‘yahoo yahoo’ training school in Lagos
Gov. Ambode bids farewell, speaks on his administration

BREAKING: Several feared trapped as building collapses in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Several people have been feared trapped following a building collapse in Agarawu street, Lagos state on Tuesday.

According to reports, a four-year-old child has died in the incident.


Details soon…

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 53 of 53