- Torino are set to sign Chelsea and Super Eagles defender Ola Aina on a permanent deal for £8.8m fee

- The 22-year-old Nigeria international has been on loan at the Seria A outfit for the 2018-19 campaign

- Chelsea are not eager to sell players due to threat of a a two-window transfer ban from FIFA

Serie A side Torino are set to table £8.8m to Chelsea for Super Eagles defender Ola Aina.

According to UK Mail, the 22-year-old Nigeria international is set to continue in the Italian topflight after excelling in the just-concluded 2018-19 season, with Torino set to permanent Aina’s stay.

Interestingly, despite Chelsea’s threat of a two-window transfer ban by FIFA, Aina's case is different as both parties inserted the clause during the loan agreement.

Speaking on the latest development Torino president Urbano Cairo said: “Ola Aina? He did well, tomorrow he will send the letter to Chelsea to communicate that we will exercise the right of redemption,” he noted.

During his season-long loan stay at Torino, Aina played a huge role as the club finished seventh on the Serie A log with 68 points, but will be hoping to improve on his performances with Nigeria during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

