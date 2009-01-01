Home | News | General | Breaking: Borno governor's aide kills self at government house

An official steward to Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima has committed suicide at the Goverment House on Maiduguri.

According to Ndahi Inusa, Legit.ng's regional reporter in Maiduguri, the steward identified as John Achagwa hanged himself on a Neem tree at the back of the Presidential Lodge, Government House on Tuesday afternoon, May 28.

It is not yet clear why the man decided to take his life but his colleagues who spoke to our reporter said he had maintained unusual quietness since he resumed work today.

"He didn't utter a word since morning. He just kept to himself. We were together till about 2pm until he suddenly disappeared," one of his colleagues who asked not to be named said.

Men of the state fire service and security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to bring down the victim from the tree.

It was the first time such incident would occur in the state House.

