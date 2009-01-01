Home | News | General | VIDEO: I'm also a suffering Nigerian - Buhari
I am innocent, not a Yahoo boy, I have two wives and four children - Naira Marley
I will not give any martial blessing to the union between my daughter and Ned Nwoko - Regina Daniels's Father

VIDEO: I'm also a suffering Nigerian - Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari says his experience in boarding school and in the military makes him”fully qualified as a suffering Nigerian”.

The president made this comment in an interview with NTA on Monday night.

Buhari also complained about his relationship with the leadership of the 8th national assembly, rating Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives “very, very low” over the seven-month delay in passing of the 2018 budget.

Below is the full interview:


KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 54 of 54