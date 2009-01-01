I will not give any martial blessing to the union between my daughter and Ned Nwoko - Regina Daniels's Father

Mr Jude Ojeogwu, the dad to young actress Regina Daniels who is linked to billionaire Ned Nwoko, has stated that the ceremony doesn’t have his consent.

This is amidst report that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko will be traditionally getting married today in Delta State.

Regina daniel Ojeogwu is my biological daughter.What ever is ongoing is not to my knowledge and without my consent.The fact speaks for itself looking at the picture. Her mother Rita daniel is threading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps. Even the initiation ceremony into otu odu appears completely strange to Regina daniel Ojeogwu. Regina is from ogwashi uku and not from olor as being rumored. All the opportunities for Mr Ned nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive not realising that we once lived in the same house in awoyokun street, onikpan, Lagos. The implication of all this is that she inpregnated herself. The name Regina was my late mother’s name. I have tried to exercise restraint but Regina mother kept pushing me to wall. Am alive and not dead. If in doubt of this post call Barrister Jude Ojeogwu on 08033039058

