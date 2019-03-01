Sandra Iheuwa opens up on giving Ubi Franklin money for him to marry her

Sandra Iheuwa, the woman who claims to be pregnant with the fourth child of Ubi Franklin, has debunked rumors that she gave him money because she was desperate to get married to him.

She wrote:



My kindness was definitely taken for weakness but I’m stronger than ever. In this part of the world helping someone of the opposite sex will turn it into “oh she must be desperate for marriage”, “oh she was trying to buy him with her money”. Y’all know me and my giving nature I give and never expect anything in return. If I see prospects in you and want to willing invest i do it because I see potentials it is called support and I feel like if you were in same position as me you would do the same. That is my mindset.

Some of y’all have no idea what I went through behind the scene especially from November 2018 (when I found out I was pregnant) till March 1st 2019 (A day I will never forget in my entire life) To the extent I was in the hospital for days (stroll down my page) I documented everything to tell my story soon because no good woman in my position who loves to help people, create jobs and get girls off the street by employing and accommodating them should never go through what I went through PERIOD!!!! Between God and Man. I will tell my story after I give birth in a few weeks. I didnt plan this for myself it was never in my plan but like they say “when we make plans God laughs”.

I have a totally different mindset right now and have become STRONGER than EVER. I am free and I’m happy to move on with my life as there isn’t any greater thing in this world than PEACE OF MIND…..but before I move on I will definitely collect what’s mine and go through any legal process before and after I give birth even if I need to involve the U.S officials I will. I am a FIGHTER and a WARRIOR after this no man born of a woman will come into my life to try and mess it up.