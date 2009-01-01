Personal steward to Borno Governor commits suicide

A personal steward to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Monday was seen hanging lifeless on a tree at the State Government House.

It was a gory sight as many gathered to watch the lifeless body of the steward, John Achagwa, dangling on a Neem tree at the back of the Presidential Lodge at the centre of the Borno State Government House, Maiduguri.

The cause of the suicide is unknown.



Some of his colleagues who spoke to journalists said he had maintained unusual quietness since he resumed for work on Monday.

One of them said: “He didn’t utter a word since morning. He just kept to himself. We were together till about 2pm until he suddenly disappeared.”

Men of the State Fire Service and security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident to bring down the victim from the tree. It was the first time such an incident would occur in the State House.

Speaking later to journalists on the incident, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, said an investigation has commenced on what could be responsible for the death.

He said an autopsy would be done on him as part of the investigation on the cause of death.

He said his family and friends would be asked questions to get to the root of the incident.

He, however, revealed that preliminary investigation showed that the man was financially comfortable.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

Achagwa was said to have retired from the Borno State civil service about eight years ago before he was retained by the Borno State Governor.

