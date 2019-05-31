Home | News | General | What new creatures will appear in fantastic Godzilla: King of the monsters movie?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters release date is on May 31st, 2019. The film is a sequel to the fantastic action movie Godzilla and also takes into account the events of the adventure movie Kong: Skull Island. It tells the story about new giant monsters that appear in all parts of the globe on different continents.

In a couple of days, you will be able to immerse yourself in an exciting battle between ancient creatures. Make yourself comfortable. It will be interesting.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters description

Genre: Action, adventure, science fiction, fantasy

Michael Dougherty Produced by: Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Brian Rogers, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia

Godzilla King of the Monsters 2019

What is the plot of the film? The powerful and creepy monster Godzilla is under the supervision of a special squad of crypto-zoological agency "Monarch", studying the so-called "titans" — huge monsters living in different parts of the world. At this time, Godzilla 2019 will have to fight with a gigantic butterfly-like insect Mothra, a huge volcanic pteranodon Rodan and a three-headed dragon named King Ghidorah.

Considerable destruction threatens humanity when these ancient creatures from myths come alive in front of millions of people and begin to turn cities into ruins. The organization "Monarch" must do everything possible to save humanity and be able to hold down the huge monsters from the battle. The clash of the great titans seems inevitable, no matter what people do, they are only victims and observers in this battle. The fate of the whole world will depend on the outcome of the fight.

The official Godzilla poster depicts the main ancient creature, who will face a horrible battle with strong opponents. We suggest you watch Godzilla King of the Monsters trailer and be ready for incredible time spent in the cinema.

