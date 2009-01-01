Home | News | General | Man flogged 40 lashes in market square for eating mango during Ramadan

- Ibrahim Ismail has received 40 lashes for eating mango during Ramadan

- The action contravenes section 370 of penal code law of Jigawa state

- The flogging exercise took place at Ringim market square after a court official read before the public the ‘offence’ committed by Ismail

Ibrahim Ismail, a 20-year-old man found guilty of eating mango during the Islamic holy month has received 40 lashes for his crime.

Imail who was accused of eating while other healthy Muslims were fasting was found guilty by an upper Shariah court in Ringim local government area of Jigawa state.

Premium Times reports that the judge, Safiyanu Ya’u, ordered that the victim should be flogged 40 times in a market square to served as a deterrent to others.

According to him, the action of the victim contravenes section 370 of penal code law of Jigawa state.

According to the news medium, the flogging exercise took place at Ringim market square after a court official read before the public the ‘offence’ committed by Ismail.

