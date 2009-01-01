Home | News | General | My watch has ended - Governor Dankwambo says good bye

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has written Nigerians to express his appreciation for the privilege to serve as the governor of the state.

The outgoing governor on Tuesday, May 28, appreciated the people of Gombe for their support in the last 8 years despite ma y changes

According to him, his administration lay the foundation of a new Gombe that caters for all.

Here is the governor's full statement:

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the good people of Gombe for their unalloyed support for me and my team in the last 8 years.

"It has been a challenging yet amazing 8 years holding sway as the governor of Gombe state in a hostile northeastern region that has been ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

"I’m happy that my administration has been able to lay the foundation of a new Gombe that caters for all. A state where our young men and women can dare to aspire and dream.

"We are extremely grateful to almighty Allah for his wisdom to put in place measures that have ensured that our people remain safe in the last 8 years. I’m honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me.

"With your trust, I have worked tirelessly on your behalf to help address challenges, formulate policies and to secure lasting and meaningful improvements on the lives of our people.

"Not only am I thankful for your support, I am also indebted to all the patriotic men and women who offered to serve their communities and seek solutions to public problems at different levels.

"Again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve. It’s hard to say goodbye but whatever has a beginning must have an end. I wish our dear state, more prosperous years ahead," he added.

