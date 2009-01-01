Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari declares asset, submits declaration form

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Legit.ng notes that submission of assets declaration form, according to Nigeria's constitution, must precede the president's oath-taking which is slated for Wednesday May 29.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity said the duly completed forms were submitted to the chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, senior special assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, as signed by the president and sworn to before a judge of Abuja high court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

The chairman of the CCB commended the president for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari said that poverty and insecurity the country is experiencing were caused by decades of neglect and resource mismanagement.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said the president made the assertion while receiving the board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Adesina said Buhari remains committed to the goals of securing the country, inclusive economic growth and fighting corruption.

