Presidential inauguration: 2,000 FRSC personnel to control traffic

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed no fewer than 2,000 personnel and special marshals for the presidential inauguration holding on Wednesday, May 29.

Gora Wobin, FRSC sector commander in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be inaugurated Wednesday, for a second-term in office.

According to Wobin, the command has put in place all the necessary measures to control movement of motorists in and out of the FCT.

“We have done our homework. We are not unaware that people will be coming from far and near.

“We are expecting more influx of people into the FCT. So manning the entry points effectively. We have designed our template on that.

“We intend to use over 2,000 personnel including special marshals,” he said.

He further said that effective traffic control was ongoing in the city centre and on the outskirts especially the entry points into the territory.

The sector commander also disclosed that towing vehicles were also deployed saying that traffic violators would be booked and be made to pay the fee for towing.

“Any vehicle we see during the inauguration very close to a public infrastructure is a threat.

“We will use the police anti-bomb squad to check that vehicle first before towing,” Wobin said.

He said that the command was working closely with the police to ensure there was no breach of law and order.

