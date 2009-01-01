Home | News | General | Aston Villa hero reveals real reason for wearing battered and torn boots during play-off final

- Jack Grealish, Aston Villa captain, played with a battered and torn Nike boots during the play-off final against Derby

- The 23-year-old revealed his boots are ‘lucky’ after Aston Villa's return to the Premier League

- Grealish's pair of Nikes - Hypervenom Phantom IIIs cost £240 for a new pair

Jack Grealish believes his battered boots are his ‘lucky’ charm after Aston Villa stage a comeback to the Premier League.

The Nike - Hypervenom Phantom IIIs is currently valued at about £240 for a new pair, but Grealish’s old boots has seen his good days as most of the outer layer were missing.

Speaking with Sky Sports moments after a decent show during the game, the 23-year-old Villa captain, who led his team to an important win over Derby on Monday, May 27, revealed he feel in love with the boots back in March after recovering from an injury setback.

“Well I came back from injury and obviously these were like this one [showing his less-battered right boot].

“They were brand new and then I got a few goals, a few assists.

“I thought these were my lucky boots so I’ve had to keep them.”

Grealish will no doubt be looking for a new pair of boots when the new Premier League season kicks-off after goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn sealed Villa’s victory over Derby despite Martyn Waghorn getting one back for the Rams.

However, during the celebration Grealish suffered another misfortune, with James Chester catching Grealish above the eye while lifting the Championship play-off trophy together.

He said: “Me and Chessy have gone up there, shared the trophy.

“And Ches gave me a little nudge and stuck the trophy on my eyebrow to sliit my eyebrow open.

“I ain’t going to be looking too good for the celebrations tonight.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aston Villa are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2016 following their 2-1 win over Derby County in the final of the Championship playoffs played at Wembley Stadium on Monday, May 27.

Anwar El-Ghazi opened scoring for the Villa in the 44th minute having received a superb assist from Ahmed El Mohamady.

Dean Smith's men doubled their lead 14 minutes after resuming for the second half through a header from John McGinn.

The 24-year-old benefited from a howler done by the Rams' goalkeeper to ensure they put themselves at a comfortable position in the game.

