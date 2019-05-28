Home | News | General | Daddy Freeze mocks Blessing Okoro on Instagram, shares photo of his mansion

- Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze recently shared a post in which he was mocking Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro

- Freeze shared a photo of his mansion and cards and used the same narrative Okoro used in claiming a house which belonged to someone else

- Since claiming a seven bedroom mansion as hers and getting caught, Blessing has become subject of ridicule on social media

Yet another celebrity has mocked Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro, who claimed a seven bedroom mansion belonging to one Onye Eze as hers. Nigerian controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, shared a recent post where he appeared to be ridiculing Blessing.

Earlier, Legit.ng shared how Nigerian comedian, Etinosa, mocked Okoro by visiting the house to take photos and advicing that anyone in Enugu should find the house and do the same.

Just recently, Freeze, released his own version of mockery and he seemed to be enjoying every moment of him subtly ridiculing Blessing. Without mentioning her name, he shared a post where he posed in front of his house and cars and shared the same narrative as Okoro when she posted a photo of the acclaimed seven bedroom mansion on social media.

Read his post below:

Meanwhile, just recently, Daddy Freeze, took popular comedian Akpororo to the gutters and back. It all began when a video showing some guys issuing out free tickets for Akpororo’s comedy show in Okokomaiko.

The commentator in the video alleged that there was a poor turn out at the show, which made the comedian reduce the price from N5000 to N2000 but no one was willing to attend. This made him give out the tickets free of charge but no one was still ready to attend.

