Breaking: Imo assembly speaker Acho Ihim resigns after vote of no confidence

The embattled Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has resigned.

He resigned on Tuesday, May 28, days after 21 lawmakers in the Assembly passed a vote of no confidence on him and thereafter, asked him to step aside.

According to Channels TV, calls for Ihim’s impeachment were hinged on a 10-count allegation bordering on gross misconduct, misappropriation of house funds, negligence of duty and illegally subduing legislative activities.

Following the resignation, Lawman Duruji has been appointed as the new speaker.

Barely two week ago, Imo assembly's deputy speaker, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, resigned. The lawmaker representing Nwangele state constituency on Thursday, May 16, sent in his resignation letter which was personally signed by him.

The letter was addressed to the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly.

Ozuruigbo, in the letter, said his reason for resigning was because he had just been elected as a member of national House of Representatives, in Abuja.

A part of his resignation letter read: “As you already know, I have been sent to another four years mission by my federal constituency in Imo state, at the federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

“This new task has come with its own challenges and expectations, especially need to play key roles in the formation of the National Assembly leadership, and time to strategically position, to pursue the greater interests of Imo state, south east and Nigeria, at the federal legislature. Currently, these will make my availability in Imo state irregular."

